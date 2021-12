WOBURN (CBS) – Two separate issues have residents questioning the safety of their water in Woburn. Over the last couple of days, many people have reported cloudy water coming out of their faucets. This comes at the same time residents got at a letter about high levels of chemicals in the water detected back in the summer and fall. Long-time Woburn resident Debbie Fagan has had murky water in her home this week. “It almost looked like someone had poured in paint with the water,” Fagan said. “I noticed over the last couple of days it was cloudy and had a white film...

WOBURN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO