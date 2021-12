Holiday spirit is returning to Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum with the annual exhibition of vintage Christmas cards by noted Northwest artists and designers. For most of the 20th century, regional artists created original works of art to send to their fellow artists, friends and families to celebrate the holiday season. The cards were created using an array of various mediums such as woodcut and linoleum blocks; etching and drypoints; screenprints, as well as watercolor, oil, collage and other materials.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO