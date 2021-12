Technically, the Big Central Conference got its start in 2020. But we all know that the BCC didn’t really get down to business until this season. After a fun, but abbreviated go at it last year, we were treated to a full season of football for the super conference’s 60 teams, starting in August and culminating with member Hillsborough’s 28-7 victory over Kingsway last Saturday at Rutgers for the South/Central 5 regional championship.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO