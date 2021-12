New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins Matchup Preview (12/5/21) This week on Sunday, December 5th at 12:00 PM EST, the 4-7 New York Giants make their way to Florida to play the 5-7 Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Giants have had a disappointing road game record coming in at 1-4, and are looking to stop the streak. Although, the Giants are coming off a necessary win against NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants are going to want to start a winning streak to remove them from the 4th seed in the NFC East. The Dolphins have been electrifying with a four-game win streak with a very impressive win against the AFC North leaders, the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are going to leave their life on the field in hopes of securing a Week 13 win.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO