Michigan State

Criminal charges against Michigan school shooter's parents justified

By Gregg Jarrett
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of getting their deeply troubled son the professional help he so desperately needed, James and Jennifer Crumbley bought him a gun. Ethan Crumbly then used it to allegedly murder four students at Oxford High School in Michigan and wound seven others. If ever there was a case that...

Michigan Advance

Prosecutor: ‘There’s not one person in this community who will vouch for’ the Crumbleys

After a manhunt that resulted in James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, being arrested around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after hiding out in a Detroit building, the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley were arraigned Saturday morning. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of murdering four students and injuring seven other people at […] The post Prosecutor: ‘There’s not one person in this community who will vouch for’ the Crumbleys appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Radar Online.com

Alleged Michigan School Shooter's Parents Arrested Following Involuntary Manslaughter Charge, The Crumbleys Plead 'Not Guilty'

Jennifer and James Crumbley were taken into custody by the police in Detroit, Michigan, early on Saturday morning after being charged with involuntary manslaughter counts. According to officials, the fugitives reportedly sought shelter inside a warehouse building about 50 miles away from their home. During their arraignment later in the morning, the couple pleaded "not guilty" to all charges.
The Independent

Teacher arrested for notes pasted over school pretending to be bullied child plotting massacre

The day after a student killed four classmates in Oxford, Michigan, a teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a troubled student who planned to shoot up the high school where she worked. Katrina Phelan, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of making "threats of terrorism," according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Ms Phelan taught at Abraham Lincoln High School and allegedly tried to start rumours at the school that a violent student was planning an attack. “[D]etectives conducted an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cityxtramagazine.com

School Gunman’s ‘Fugitive’ Parents Laugh, Cry in Court After Wild Manhunt

The parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, shortly after they were nabbed by fugitive teams “hiding” in an industrial building in east Detroit. James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared emotional throughout the arraignment. Jennifer cried as she said she understood the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Prosecutors cite ‘troubling and disturbing’ piece of evidence they can’t yet release to public

Oakland County’s prosecutor has described a piece of evidence against the 15-year-old accused of killing four classmates as “disturbing” and “troubling”, and said that she cannot make it public. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor, was reported as saying there was “an additional piece of evidence that hasn’t been released yet”, after detailing a “mountain of digital evidence” against the accused on Wednesday. “But I can assure you it was troubling. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” Ms McDonald said, as reported by ClickOnDetroit.The prosecutor for Oakland County announced charges of terrorism, four counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crowd gathers outside hospital of organ-donating victim of Michigan school shooting

A crowd of hundreds gathered outside a Michigan hospital on Friday in support of Justin Shilling, one of the victims of the Oxford High School mass shooting earlier this week, as his body was moved into surgery for organ donation.The 17-year-old was proclaimed dead on Wednesday, a day after the fatal shooting. Four students were killed and seven others were injured after their classmate allegedly opened fire indiscriminately in the halls of the high school. Justin’s family has decided to donate his organs to Florida-based NGO Gift of Life. His body was kept on life support in the McLaren...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Addressed Student as ‘Bro’ in Terrifying School Shooting Video Was Cop

The man who addressed a student as “bro” from behind a closed classroom door during the Michigan school shooting on Tuesday, sparking panic among students who thought it could be the shooter trying to trick them into letting him in, was actually a police officer. A viral video from inside Oxford High School showed students cowering inside a classroom when a man knocks on the door and says: “Sheriff’s office. It’s safe to come out.” Inside, a person tells the man they aren’t going to risk it, and the man at the door replies: “It’s okay... Open the door. It’s all right, bro.” The man’s casual language sparks a panic among the students, with one teen boy remarking: “He said bro... Red flag.” The teens then rush to the window and escape the classroom. The video went viral as people speculated that it was the shooter, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that it was a law enforcement official who used casual language in an attempt to make the students feel more at ease. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting four students dead and wounding seven.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc11.com

Man arrested, charged in harassment case against Kim Potter judge

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing the judge overseeing the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, officer who shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April. A group protested Judge Regina Chu last month for her decision to ban cameras inside the courtroom during the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Michigan school shooting: Video shows ‘red flag’ warning that led students to flee classroom through a window

Chilling footage shows students cowering in fear when a 15-year-old gunman opened fire on a high school in Michigan, killing four people and wounding seven others.The video obtained by Fox 2 was recorded by a student during a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to the outlet.It shows students barricaded inside a classroom after a suspect identified as Ethan Crumbley began firing in the hallway. “Sheriff’s office,” a male voice is heard saying. “You can come out.”One of the hiding students whispers: “He said it’s safe to come out,” to which another replies: “We’re...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle family who knew Michigan school shooter says he was exposed to violence at young age

A Seattle-area woman whose son was once a friend of the recently accused Michigan school shooter says she questioned his mother and father’s parenting styles years ago. Four students were killed and seven others injured on Nov. 30, when 15-year-old student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting, and his parents were charged on Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

