The NFL dropping the hammer on Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not unfair when compared to the Aaron Rodgers situation. So there was quite a lot of ballyhoo out of Tampa Bay, to put it mildly. In case you live under a rock, Brown, and Edwards were suspended three games without pay by the NFL for falsifying their vaccine cards and lying to the league about their vaccine status. Naturally, this coming a couple of weeks after Rodgers mislead the public about his vaccinated/immunized status, many Buccaneers fans have been crying foul and hypocrisy at the NFL. Unfortunately Bucs fans, these situations are not the same.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO