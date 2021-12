The day is upon us. Ohio State versus Michigan. The Game. The rivalry better than all others in sports–even if it has been lopsided for the last 15 years. Today, amid the cold and snow, the two teams will square off in the Big House for the first time since 2019, given the COVID-plagued, shortened season of 2020. Today is also the day that a few who have donned the Maize and Blue for the last four to five years will play their final snaps in front of the 110,000+ faithful.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO