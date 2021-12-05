ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf bourses higher; Qatar dips

By Ateeq Shariff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVkxt_0dEdT2U300

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Most Gulf bourses ended higher on Sunday, with some recouping recent COVID-19-related losses, while the Abu Dhabi index hit another record peak.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) advanced 2.4%, buoyed by a 3.6% rise in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 7.4% leap in the Sahara International Petrochemical Company (2310.SE).

The kingdom's non-oil private sector continued to grow in November on the back of strong demand and modest price pressures for businesses.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) ended 0.7% higher. The group said in a statement on Saturday it had signed five agreements with French companies, including one to explore a hydrogen-powered vehicle business with Gaussin. read more

In Abu Dhabi the index (.ADI) reached another record high, topping Tuesday's previous peak, and closed up 2.6%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD) gaining for an eighth session in nine to end 8.8% higher.

In November, the telecom operator signed an agreement to acquire online grocery delivery marketplace elGrocer DMCC.

Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund, said on Friday it had agreed a 4 billion euro ($4.53 billion) contract with France's public investment bank Bpifrance.

However tech-focused holding company Multiply Group (MULTIPLY.AD), which debuted on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Sunday, dived more than 16% to 2 dirhams per share from its opening price of 2.35 dirhams.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) gained 0.5%, led by a 1.1% rise in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and a 3.1% increase in logistic firm Aramex (ARMX.DU).

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, ended little changed on Friday after erasing earlier big gains on growing worries that rising coronavirus cases and a new variant could cut global oil demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will continue with its supply adjustments for the oil market, the OPEC Secretary General said on Saturday. read more

The Qatari index (.QSI) eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.1% fall in Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf's biggest lender.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) finished 0.7% higher, with most of the stocks on the index in positive territory.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Autosport Online

Pirelli fears Qatar GP repeat on "aggressive" new Abu Dhabi F1 track kerbs

The Italian company has put an extra focus on kerbs since the Qatar GP, where four drivers suffered similar failures in the race. Pirelli later determined that the failures resulted from drivers consistently running over and back across kerbs during long stints in the race, which is why the problem hadn't been apparent after practice.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Formula One extends contract with Abu Dhabi to 2030

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be staying on the Formula One calendar until at least 2030, the sport announced on Thursday ahead of the season-ending title-decider at Yas Marina. The race is one of four in the Middle East, with Qatar and Saudi Arabia making...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses gain as Omicron concerns wane

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf climbed on Thursday, in line with rising oil prices following positive comments from vaccine makers about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.22 a barrel, extending gains into a fourth session. Saudi Arabia's...
MARKETS
Tennis World Usa

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the tickets

Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour today announced free general admission tickets for all tournament days of the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Island, the opening Rolex Series event of the season from January 20-23. To celebrate Yas Links Abu Dhabi hosting the 17th edition...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Al Rajhi Bank#French#Multiply Group#Emirates Nbd Bank#Aramex
The Independent

Saudi crown prince in 1st visit to Qatar after embargo ended

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was in Qatar on Thursday, his first visit since the kingdom rallied other Arab states to end their yearslong rift and embargo on Doha.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit also marks his third stop in the region this week as the Saudi heir to the throne tours the six U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council. His meetings with Arab rulers are aimed at fortifying the kingdom’s alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers.The visit is particularly significant because last year at this time, the neighboring states...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Saudi prince's tour, reforms eclipsed by Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabia's crown prince was visiting the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the second stop of his high-profile tour of Gulf Arab states aimed at fortifying the kingdom's traditional alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers. Mohammed bin Salman s tour kicked off just after the kingdom hosted its first ever Formula One race and as its first international film festival was underway — events showcasing Saudi aspirations to be a cultural stomping ground and sweeping social reforms following decades under ultraconservative norms.Looming over the week's events, however, has been the 2018 murder of Saudi critic...
MIDDLE EAST
NEWSBTC

Blockchain World & NFT’s in Abu Dhabi

The world can often feel upside down these days. What if we were able to make a blockchain bubble that felt just right for a bit? When I met with the founding team of Blockchain World in Dubai last time I was over there, I fell in love with their vision. It was about setting up a TED talk environment for the main stage, bringing in passionate blockchain educators, as well as making it a worthy show via NFTs & more.
WORLD
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses rebound after virus-fuelled rout

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, rebounding from a sell-off triggered by comments from Moderna's chief executive that existing COVID-19 vaccines would be less effective against the new Omicron variant. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.7%, with Al Rajhi...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
France
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
Reuters

Gulf bourses rebound as calm returns after Omicron battering

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf rebounded on Monday, mirroring oil prices and global shares as investors waited for more details to assess the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy. European shares and U.S. stock futures firmed, oil prices bounced more than $3...
MARKETS
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses tumble as Omicron spooks investors

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Sunday, with the Saudi and Dubai indexes suffering their biggest single-day fall in nearly two years as fears of a potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant spooked investors. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated the Omicron coronavirus variant detected...
STOCKS
Variety

MBC Saudi Arabia Preps High-End Projects on Noah’s Ark, Rise of Oil; Production Chief Zeinab Abu Alsamh Talks Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Prominent Arab world broadcaster MBC is ramping up film and TV production in Saudi Arabia, where a slew of high-end projects in the pipeline is set to join U.S. tentpoles like Anthony Mackie-starrer “Desert Warrior,” which is currently shooting. Zeinab Abu Alsamh, who is general manager of MBC Studios in Saudi, said she has roughly 20 projects — both TV and film — in various stages and is looking to greenlight at least some of them for production within the next 18 months. MBC is at the forefront of the current Saudi media industry boom, which is being accelerated by the growth...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
racingnews365.com

Schedule for the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1 arrives in Abu Dhabi for a title showdown as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head-to-head to secure the crown at the end of a thrilling 2021 campaign. Hamilton drew level on points with Verstappen after taking a third successive victory in Saudi Arabia - the pair both having scored 369.5 across 21 races.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Venezuela inflation up in November to 8.4%, central bank says

CARACAS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Monthly inflation in Venezuela closed November at 8.4%, data from the central bank showed on Friday, up from 6.8% the month before. That figure will have taken year-on-year inflation to 1,197.49%, according to Reuters calculations of central bank data. High prices have hit consumers' spending...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TSX clings to weekly gain as investors hope for Santa Claus rally

TORONTO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Friday fell for a third day as technology and healthcare stocks lost ground, but the index still posted a weekly gain amid optimism that it would benefit from a historically strong period for equities. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy