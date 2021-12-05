ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penns Grove, NJ

NJ mom charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 5-month-old daughter

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DChKX_0dEdSyP300

PENNS GROVE, N.J. — A New Jersey woman is facing a murder charge in the Friday night stabbing death of her 5-month-old daughter.

Kristhie I. Alcazar, 26, was arrested at her Penns Grove apartment complex after police responded to a disturbance and found the infant with multiple stab wounds to the chest, NJ.com reported.

“It happened in my community. It happened right next to my house,” neighbor Arthur Edge told WPVI.

“I lived next to (Alcazar) for two and a half years, so it’s a shock to me,” he added.

Investigators confirmed that once they arrived at Alcazar’s Helms Cove Lane residence, they found the woman arguing with another person and the body of the deceased infant with visible stab wounds to the chest.

Multiple knives were also recovered from the scene, officials told WPVI.

An autopsy performed on the child determined stab wounds were the cause of death, but no other injuries were reported, prosecutors confirmed to NJ.com.

Officials also confirmed to WPVI that the baby girl’s father was not at the residence at the time of her death.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Penns Grove, NJ
Penns Grove, NJ
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

State questions Potter's decisions in Daunte Wright arrest

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A police sergeant at the scene when Daunte Wright was shot testified Friday that he was holding Wright's right arm with both hands to prevent him from driving away, as prosecutors sought to build their case that suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter acted unreasonably when she shot and killed him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stab Wounds#Wpvi#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bones found in submerged car linked to Auburn University student missing since 1976

CUSSETA, Ala. — Auburn University student Kyle Clinkscales vanished without a trace one winter night in 1976 as he drove back to campus from his Georgia hometown. Over the next four decades of twists and turns in the case, authorities never quite knew what happened to the 22-year-old. That changed Tuesday when Alabama authorities pulled Clinkscales’ car from a creek in rural Chambers County.
AUBURN, AL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
82K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy