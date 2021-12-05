ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is What the Families on ‘Holmes Family Rescue’ Have to Pay For Repairs

Cover picture for the article

As it turns out, quite a lot. According to the show's Wikipedia page, clients are only expected to foot 10%-20% of the repair costs, with Mike either personally donating his own money (not to mention knowledge and effort) to rescuing a family's home. What's more is that many other...

The US Sun

Mum-of-21 shares incredible tour of their enormous home, including a library and the kids have their own bathroom

THE parents of 21 kids, Jared and Shelly Wallace have shown off their enormous home that leaves plenty of room for their large brood. Although one would expect with such a large family like the Wallaces's would struggle to make room for everyone, the popular YouTubers - who go by the name "Crazy Middles" boast a stunningly large house.
cbslocal.com

Home Repair Groups Help Denver Family Keep Home For Holidays

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver brother and sister who have suffered during the pandemic will get to spend the holidays in their home of 50 years. Barbara Johnson lost her job during the pandemic, and her brother, Kenneth, suffered a stroke which resulted in brain damage. Their home was in...
iheart.com

Offset Pays for Family's Items at Target

I love seeing celebrities pay it forward especially around this time of the year and one lucky person was surprised by Offset at Target. The story was shared to Instagram and I'm glad that it went to someone who really needed a blessing.
Mike Holmes
People

Customer Surprises Beloved Dunkin' Employee Who Was Evicted from Home with Fully-Furnished House

An Ohio Dunkin' employee is expressing her gratitude after a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line ended up providing her with what she believes is a Christmas miracle. Suzanne Burke told ABC affiliate WCPO that she knew she had to jump into action after learning that her friend, beloved Dunkin' employee Ebony Johnson, had recently been evicted from her Mount Healthy home.
WJHL

Pet dog rescues family from Big Stone Gap house fire

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Not all heroes wear capes — some wag tails. One family dog in Southwest Virginia jumped to action Thursday morning to warn his loved ones of danger — a fire had erupted from the outside front wall of the home. Charity Golloway and her two children were able to […]
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
New York Post

I have a six-figure salary – but I still rent my kids’ Christmas presents

A new mom with a successful career who could afford to splash out at Christmas has decided to rent her child’s presents instead this year. Mom-of-one, Patsy Sandys, 35, an investment director earning a six-figure income, was determined to live more sustainably after she gave birth in August 2020. Patsy...
ohmymag.co.uk

This man drove 200 miles with a dog stuck on his bumper

In China, a man named Loudi Zhang was driving down the motorway at an extremely high speed when he realised that his car had hit some kind of animal. Zhang didn't stopimmediately to check what had happened—he just assumed that the poor animal had almost certainly been killed. The motorist continued driving for almost 200 miles before he finally stopped to see the damage to his car.
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Family Reportedly Living in $2.7 Million Mansion Divides Fans Amid Billy Brown Death

Alaskan Bush People fans remained stunned after learning that the Discovery family allegedly aren't living in the woods. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the show stands in contrast to viewer and critics claims. This has only amplified in the wake of patriarch Billy Brown's death, though the actions of some of his children may change this normal for the Browns.
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Undressing in a Hotel Room, Experts Say

Even though it can be hard to recreate all of the comforts of home while you're on the road, feeling safe while traveling is a top priority. But even if you've booked yourself a nice, reputable place to stay, there could be hidden dangers awaiting you, even after you swipe your key card and lock your door. If you want to avoid a potentially major invasion of privacy, there's one thing you should always do in your hotel room as soon as you arrive. Read on to see what experts say is a vital step for any traveler.
The Independent

Families turn down Travis Scott offer to pay for funerals

Several families of the 10 people who died from injuries in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld festival have turned down an offer by headliner Travis Scott to pay for their loved ones’ funeral costs. Attorneys for the families of four of the victims said Tuesday that they received a letter from Scott’s attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, in which the offer was made.In a letter sent Nov. 24 to the attorneys for the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, Petrocelli said Scott extended his “deepest sympathies and condolences” to Ezra’s father, Treston Blount, and Scott had wanted to reach out...
The Independent

‘It’s put me right off’: Woman complains as in-laws reveal they’re charging for family Christmas dinner

A woman has taken to Mumsnet after discovering that her in-laws are planning to charge her for having Christmas dinner at their home.Writing on the popular forum, she explained that her family always gets together for Christmas but that this is the first time any relative has asked for payment for the meal.“I'll try to keep this short but it's niggling me and I'd love some impartial opinions,” the post began. “[Brother-in-law/sister-in-law] hosting Xmas Dinner this year. I've hosted before. Basically, they are charging us per family for dinner.“I've never charged them before but apparently because they've got a lot...
ourcommunitynow.com

VIDEO: Bear Approaches, Licks Woman's Hand as She Sits Terrified on Porch

The woman was on her phone when the furry guest visited her backyard!. A woman from Quesnel, British Columbia, recently shared her hair-raising encounter with wildlife last week. Melanie Porter was out on her porch for a quick smoke break and browsing TikTok when she noticed something in her front yard. Initially, she thought it to be the neighborhood cat, but it was not ... No, it was much bigger than a cat.
