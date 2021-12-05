ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penns Grove, NJ

NJ mom charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 5-month-old daughter

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcQpp_0dEdSlAq00

PENNS GROVE, N.J. — A New Jersey woman is facing a murder charge in the Friday night stabbing death of her 5-month-old daughter.

Kristhie I. Alcazar, 26, was arrested at her Penns Grove apartment complex after police responded to a disturbance and found the infant with multiple stab wounds to the chest, NJ.com reported.

“It happened in my community. It happened right next to my house,” neighbor Arthur Edge told WPVI.

“I lived next to (Alcazar) for two and a half years, so it’s a shock to me,” he added.

Investigators confirmed that once they arrived at Alcazar’s Helms Cove Lane residence, they found the woman arguing with another person and the body of the deceased infant with visible stab wounds to the chest.

Multiple knives were also recovered from the scene, officials told WPVI.

An autopsy performed on the child determined stab wounds were the cause of death, but no other injuries were reported, prosecutors confirmed to NJ.com.

Officials also confirmed to WPVI that the baby girl’s father was not at the residence at the time of her death.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Oakley is no more’ — siblings suggest the worst of missing Grays Harbor girl, court documents say

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Search crews continued combing through roughly 312 acres of one Oakville home on Friday looking for any sign of 5-year-old Oakley Carlson. “If there’s burn piles, we’re going through the burn piles, if there’s any fresh dirt, were’ looking in fresh dirt, any crawl spaces, enclosed spaces. We’re checking everything we can possibly do,” said Undersheriff Brad Johansson with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man hit, seriously injured while crossing Bellevue street

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An elderly man was hit and seriously injured when crossing the street Friday afternoon in Bellevue, police said. Traffic investigators responded around 1:30 p.m. for a serious vehicle-pedestrian collision at 156th Avenue NE and NE 20th Street. Scroll down to continue reading. More news from KIRO...
BELLEVUE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Penns Grove, NJ
Penns Grove, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stab Wounds#Wpvi#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple overnight shootings in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating several overnight shootings, with almost 50 shots fired across three incidents. Around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday night, Seattle police responded to a report of a man who fired a handgun at a bus stop in the SODO neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal Way apartment fire traps residents

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A fire at a Federal Way apartment building had residents trapped as the fire spread in a hallway, according to the South King Fire Department. Crews were on the scene on the 27900 block of Pacific Highway South. According to South King Fire, the fire...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bones found in submerged car linked to Auburn University student missing since 1976

CUSSETA, Ala. — Auburn University student Kyle Clinkscales vanished without a trace one winter night in 1976 as he drove back to campus from his Georgia hometown. Over the next four decades of twists and turns in the case, authorities never quite knew what happened to the 22-year-old. That changed Tuesday when Alabama authorities pulled Clinkscales’ car from a creek in rural Chambers County.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing Auburn student's car found, but 1976 mystery remains

LAGRANGE, Ga. — (AP) — An Auburn University student disappeared after leaving his job at a Georgia bar one night in January 1976, and authorities long believed he was murdered. But the only person ever convicted went to prison for years for making false statements about a killing that may never have happened.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy