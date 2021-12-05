Chauncy Billups Calls Out Trail Blazers Effort Again

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors pulled away from the Portland Trail Blazers in a wild second quarter, and never looked back on the way to a 118-103 victory. OK, they looked back briefly when Portland cut the deficit to eight points in the 4th quarter, but two Curry three-pointers later, the Warriors were cruising to their 6th straight win. The victory brought the team’s record to a league-leading 17-2, which is a game better than the pace set by the first Kevin Durant Warriors team in 2016-17. Portland fell to 10-10, including a 1-9 mark on the road. Curry finished with 32 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO