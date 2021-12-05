ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chauncy Billups Calls Out Trail Blazers Effort Again

RealGM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers fell to two games under .500 after an embarrassing blowout loss at home to the Boston Celtics. Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups had some choice words for his team after the poor showing. "Lack...

basketball.realgm.com

Columbian

Warriors top Trail Blazers 118-103

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry took a few minutes after another spectacular performance to return to the court and cheer up emotional teammate Klay Thompson when his Splash Brother needed some moral support. The Golden State Warriors are counting the days until the star shooter can get back out there...
Golden State of Mind

Steph Curry dominates Trail Blazers once again in 118-103 win

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors pulled away from the Portland Trail Blazers in a wild second quarter, and never looked back on the way to a 118-103 victory. OK, they looked back briefly when Portland cut the deficit to eight points in the 4th quarter, but two Curry three-pointers later, the Warriors were cruising to their 6th straight win. The victory brought the team’s record to a league-leading 17-2, which is a game better than the pace set by the first Kevin Durant Warriors team in 2016-17. Portland fell to 10-10, including a 1-9 mark on the road. Curry finished with 32 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds.
FanSided

Trail Blazers can get more out of Norman Powell and Larry Nance Jr.

Anytime the Portland Trail Blazers seem like they’ve figured it out, a road game comes along and reminds the fans just how much of an enigma this team is. Head Coach Chauncey Billups hasn’t been shy about making adjustments night-to-night or even mid-game. His rotations have clearly gotten better as the rookie play caller continues to tack on wins under his belt.
kslsports.com

Jazz Host Road Weary Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers before enjoying a rare stretch of three nights off. They will have Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday off before facing the Boston Celtics on Friday in Salt Lake City, then heading out on a four-game road trip. The...
nbcsportsedge.com

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Best Bets, Odds

Editor’s Note: NBC Sports Predictor: Play for FREE and win huge jackpots up to $100,000! Download the app today. Both the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers will be looking to snap losing streaks when they meet tonight in Portland. As always, game odds via PointsBet. Detroit Pistons vs. Portland...
Damian Lillard: How long will Trail Blazers star be out with abdominal strain?

The Trail Blazers announced on Wednesday that Damian Lillard will be sidelined with an abdominal strain. The Trail Blazers were without Damian Lillard in their last matchup and it looks like he'll be out even longer. The team announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1 that Lillard will be out with an...
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz: Live updates

The Portland Trail Blazers will play Monday night at Utah without the services of Norman Powell, who is out with a quad injury. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Tony Snell, who will be making his first start, according to a report from TrailBlazers.com. Blazers coach Chauncey...
ESPN

George and the Clippers face the Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Clippers (12-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-13, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers. George is 10th in the NBA averaging 25.1 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 6-9 in...
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford Out Vs. Trail Blazers

The Boston Celtics continue their West Coast road trip, but will be shorthanded again Saturday night. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford both have been ruled out, while Romeo Langford is questionable against the Portland Trail Blazers. Horford, dealing with lower back stiffness, certainly earned his night off after stringing together...
Portland Tribune

Strong defensive effort not enough in Trail Blazers loss at Warriors

Portland held Golden State to a respectable 104 points on the road, but couldn't find enough scoring.The good news for the Portland Trail Blazers was that Steph Curry didn't break the all-time made 3-pointers record Wednesday night at Golden State. The bad news is the solid defense effort for the Blazers didn't amount to a win as the Warriors still won 104-94. Down Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons, Cody Zeller and Nassir Little for the second half, a 10-point loss isn't the desired outcome obviously, but there was fight from the patch-work Blazers (11-15). Curry finished the night...
Blazer's Edge

Quarter-Season Trail Blazers Awards: MVP

The Portland Trail Blazers have hit the quarter mark of their 2021-22 NBA Season with a 10-10 record. Given expectations of improvement, that’s not terribly encouraging. But not all is dark and gloomy. Several Blazers players have shown bright spots over the first 20 games. As is our tradition during...
WILX-TV

Trail Blazers Fire Executive

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Portland Trail Blazers have fired Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, after an investigation into workplace conduct. The Blazers promoted director of player personnel Joe Cronin to interim general manager. The team says Olshey violated its code of conduct. The Blazers hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns stemming from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey.
ClutchPoints

1 big question Chauncey Billups is facing with Blazers roster

Norman Powell will miss his third game of the season on Monday night, sitting out against the Utah Jazz due to a right quad contusion. But instead of ascendant wing Nassir Little taking his place in the Portland Trail Blazers’ starting lineup, Chauncey Billups has opted to open with veteran Tony Snell on the perimeter next to Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.
RealGM

Blazers Continue To Signal Damian Lillard Not Available On Trade Market

While the Philadelphia 76ers have gained momentum in a trade of Ben Simmons, the Portland Trail Blazers have made it clear that Damian Lillard is not available. Lillard has expressed his commitment to remain with the Blazers. Interim general manager Joe Cronin has also expressed a strong commitment to continue...
