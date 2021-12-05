Ridge adds a key case to their popular line of minimalist wallets

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – Bet you never thought you would want to add an axe to your EDC. But one look at the Tops Knives ATAX and you might change your mind. This is a hand axe with multi-tool superpowers. First of all, it’s small enough to put in a go-bag or backpack. It is made of 1095 carbon steel with a black linen Micarta handle and it comes with a Kydex sheath. Besides being an axe/knife that you can use to chop and cut, the ATAX also features a skinner, a wire cutter, a range finder, a compass, an inclinometer, a clock, a wrench, a hammer, a rescue tool, a survival kit holder, a bow-drill holder, an arrow launcher, and a field level. Whew! You can learn all about the ATAX on topsknives.com where it’s priced at $225. You can also find it for $150.99 on Amazon.
