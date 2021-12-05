ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ridge adds a key case to their popular line of minimalist wallets

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS – Ridge makes one of those most popular minimalist wallets on the market. How do I know? Because we featured the Ridge wallet in a review back...

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

The best Google Pixel 6 Pro wallet cases

Ditch your wallet with these convenient and attractive cases. Our quick picks for the best Google Pixel 6 Pro wallet cases:. This traditional faux leather wallet case comes with three card slots and a cash pocket. Rear compartment design: VRS Design Damda Glide Pro — See it on Amazon. This...
TECHNOLOGY
The Gadgeteer

Here’s a 30-in-1 multi-tool gift idea for EDC newbies

NEWS – The Flextailgear FLEX TOOL 30-in-1 multi-tool is a stocking stuffer idea for new EDC fans on your holiday shopping list. I say new EDC fans because this multi-tool might be more novelty than a functional tool. But that’s just a guess on my part only because it has so many built-in functions that I’m not sure how well any of them actually work. You know the saying “jack of all trades, master of none”. The Flextailgear FLEX TOOL 30-in-1 multi-tool features a folding design with a built-in Can and Bottle Opener, Philips Screwdriver, Standard Metric Ruler, Hex Wrench, Pocket Knife&Saw, Wire Buckle, Pully, Spoke Wrench, knife, and more. Head over to flexitailgear.com and Amazon for more info and to order one for $29.95.
SHOPPING
The Gadgeteer

Here is a utility knife that does double duty as a multi-tool!

NEWS – I get a lot of packages, so the tool I use the most is a utility knife or what others might call a box cutter. Today I want to show you a utility knife that is much more than just a basic box cutter. The Neiko utility knife has multi-tool features that include a standard-sized utility blade, storage in the handle for extra blades, and storage for two screwdriver bits. The end of the handle has a built-in bit holder and the blade holder even has a wire stripper. The Neiko utility knife is only $11.99 from Amazon.
LIFESTYLE
The Gadgeteer

Scudo wallets allow you to switch up the look in a snap

NEWS – If you’re the kind of person who is always bored with their EDC but might not have the cash to constantly buy new gear, Scudo wallets offer the ability to change the look without buying a whole new wallet. Scudo wallets are CNC machined card holders that are available in 12 card and 18 card capacities. The cool part is that you can switch out decorative plates or even put a clear plate so that you can see your ID. Available in a variety of colors, with and without belt clips, Scudo wallets range in price from $69 – $86 for a complete wallet and $16 for the decorative plates. Visit scudoswitchwallet.com for more info. If you want something a little easier on your wallet (see what I did there?) Amazon has Pelican wallets and Flipside wallets that are similar (but without the ability to switch plates) for significantly less money. Check out our Pelican wallet review and Flipside wallet reviews.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallets#Minimalist#Silent Way#Carbon Fiber#Design#Edc#Ridge Com
igeeksblog.com

Alto iPhone 13 series leather cases review: Minimalist yet luxurious

Leather cases are my favorite because of their unmatched elegance and durability. But it’s important to go for the right brand offering high-quality materials and craftsmanship. Alto is a go-to option in this regard. I already loved their AirPods cases and Apple Watch band, so I had to try...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Desktop Diffusers

The Gingko Smart Diffuser Lamp boasts a minimalist design, ideal as a desktop accessory. Gingko's latest product is both useful and stylish. It follows minimalist principles of Scandinavian design to create an ambient lighting atmosphere. The lamp boasts a monolithic form. It houses a fragrance diffuser in its upper half...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Apple partners with Hyatt to add hotel keys to Apple Wallet

Apple made good on its WWDC 2021 promise to bring digital hotel keys to its Apple Wallet app, announcing a small-scale program at six Hyatt locations in the US. The new way to enter your hotel room requires an iPhone running iOS 15 or an Apple Watch running WatchOS 8. Users with compatible devices can simply select the key on their device and hold it near the built-in sensor on their room door to gain entry -- as if they held a traditional keycard.
CELL PHONES
The Gadgeteer

The ATAX is a multi-tool axe that you need for your EDC!

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – Bet you never thought you would want to add an axe to your EDC. But one look at the Tops Knives ATAX and you might change your mind. This is a hand axe with multi-tool superpowers. First of all, it’s small enough to put in a go-bag or backpack. It is made of 1095 carbon steel with a black linen Micarta handle and it comes with a Kydex sheath. Besides being an axe/knife that you can use to chop and cut, the ATAX also features a skinner, a wire cutter, a range finder, a compass, an inclinometer, a clock, a wrench, a hammer, a rescue tool, a survival kit holder, a bow-drill holder, an arrow launcher, and a field level. Whew! You can learn all about the ATAX on topsknives.com where it’s priced at $225. You can also find it for $150.99 on Amazon.
AMAZON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
rekkerd.org

dSONIQ adds new popular headphones & IEM support to Realphones

DSONIQ has announced an update to the Realphones software that re-creates acoustic environment of recording studio control room in your headphones and corrects their frequency response. Realphones turns your headphones into a reliable monitoring tool for mixing tracks that you can trust. The update adds popular over-ear headphones and IEM...
ELECTRONICS
craftbrewingbusiness.com

The case for enzymes as a key to sustainable brewing

Consumers are increasingly sustainability-conscious and are choosing products that align with these values. In fact, a 2020 global survey revealed that 50% of people are looking to make more environmentally conscious purchasing choices. This growing environmental concern means that sustainably produced beer is rapidly rising to the top of the consumer agenda.
AGRICULTURE
The Gadgeteer

The Flosmore Cordless Water Flosser review – packs a punch at a bargain price!

REVIEW – We should all be using a water flosser as part of our daily routine, right? I’ve gone through a dozen of them over the years. Enter the The Flosmore Cordless Water Flosser, which promises some neat features you’ll find on more expensive units at a great budget price. How do it do? Let’s floss. To the review!
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Markdown Writing Tools

'Typora' is a subscription-based digital aid for markdown writing that has just moved out of beta testing, and to market. Typora is both easy to learn for newcomers and intricately customizable for those who know exactly what they want out of a markdown editor. The standard form of Typora uses...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Support for hotel keys in Apple Wallet being added by Hyatt starting Wednesday

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Hyatt will be the first organization to add full Apple Wallet integration for NFC hotel keys, starting with six properties in the US.
NFL
The Gadgeteer

DXRacer Air Breathable Mesh Gaming Chair review – no more hot buns

REVIEW – Most of you are probably familiar with “gaming chairs” or “racing chairs”, given their massive popularity in recent times. You can’t watch a streaming gamer without seeing an eye-catching chair at some point, but in my experience looks don’t always equal comfort. I’ve tried so many different office chairs over the years that I’ve lost count, but when I switched to working remotely full time almost a decade ago I immediately found out that an office chair that is “comfortable enough” for a few hours can become a torture rack when used for 8+ hours a day. Price doesn’t always equal comfort as well, I’ve had some $500+ chairs that were out-comforted by $200 Ikea high-back office chairs. My ideal office chair needs to be comfortable enough for long work or gaming sessions, and if it can keep my back and behind from getting sweaty, then that’s a bonus. I prefer high-back office chairs and need lumbar support or my spine will be hurting by end of day. The DXRacer Air Breathable Mesh Gaming Chair seemed to tick most of my boxes, so I was excited to give it a go. After several weeks of constant use (sometimes 12+ hours a day) I can confidently say that this is a great chair for many people, but probably not all. Chair comfort seems to be pretty subjective, and a couple of things limit the body shape and size that will find this model comfortable.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts.com

Room Keys for Some Hyatt Properties Available in Apple Wallet

Several Hyatt locations in the U.S. are now integrating hotel room keys with Apple Wallet so people can unlock their guest rooms by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch, Hyatt said in a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 8). The first six participating U.S. locations include Andaz Maui at Wailea...
CELL PHONES
The Gadgeteer

Baresocks Ultra-Portable Footware Review

REVIEW – Living in South Texas means we do tend to spend a lot of time in the water. We spend time out on our lakes on boats and tubing in our rivers. I also spend a bit of time detailing my cars. I have learned the hard way that washing a car in flip flops is asking for a twisted ankle. The flip flops get wet and your foot slides off the back of the shoe as you are working your way around the car. When these shoes came up for review I was intrigued. They look like they might do a better job of staying on my feet while still protecting the bottom of them from the hazardous stuff on the ground. Let’s see how these worked out as I gave them a test at my house and the surrounding area.
APPAREL
lifewire.com

Apple Wallet Hotel Keys Are a Safe, if Imperfect, Alternative to Key Cards

According to experts, digital keys stored in Apple Wallet offer better security than physical keycards. Experts say it’s easier to duplicate a keycard than to clone someone’s iPhone and access their Apple ID. Apple Wallet room keys for all hotels are unlikely for now, as experts point out...
NFL
Inverse

The 10 best iPhone wallet cases

Not only do wallet cases protect your phone from damage, but they also cut down on pocket bulk. The best iPhone wallet cases keep your cards and cash easily accessible and come in a variety of designs and materials to match your style and how much you like to carry. The picks below come in several sizes to fit different iPhone models, and some are even compatible with wireless charging for added convenience.
CELL PHONES
The Gadgeteer

Kovol Sprint 4-Port PD laptop charger review

REVIEW – As more and more devices switch over to Type-C (USB-C) charging ports, the need for multi-port high wattage chargers have become more significant. Laptops, battery banks, flashlights, and wireless microphones are just some of the Type-C devices that I often find myself charging quite often. I decided to see if the KOVOL Sprint 120W 4-Port charging station could meet some of my Type-C charging needs.
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

Add Dark Mode to Your Web Page With One Line of CSS 🌓

I wanted to add dark mode to my blog(currently in development) So I searched and searched for a simple solution. Instead of using JavaScript anyone can use `mix-blend-mode` in CSS to enable dark theme. The following example explains how it works using CSS filters. It converts the color of links from yellow to yellow to odd color. It's complex and have some issues, but I am a developer(as a hobby). Not a designer. I am going to introduce my own idea. But later I found same 2 articles.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy