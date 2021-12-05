ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Week 13 running back rankings: Javonte Williams, Jamaal Williams ready for the spotlight?

By Chris Towers
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou expect rankings to look a lot different by this point in the season than the start of the season, but Week 13's running back rankings look quite a bit different from even what they looked like a few weeks ago thanks to injuries. We've got a bunch of backups ready...

www.cbssports.com

Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Sleepers: Jamaal Williams, Boston Scott among potential breakouts with favorable matchups

Four teams are on a bye, so all leagues will have some looking for replacements for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Nick Chubb, and D.J. Moore, among others. Circumstances could certainly be worse when it comes to a week with so many guys out of action, but it's important to continue to find one-week answers to full your lineups as we head toward the fantasy playoffs. As always, we're here to help you identify under-the-radar values specific to this week. Whether it's with players on your roster or those sitting on the waiver wire, there are always guys, such as Jamaal Williams and Boston Scott, with sneaky upside ready to enter your lineups and be on our Week 13 fantasy sleeper list.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jamaal Williams: Priority Pickup Following D’Andre Swift Injury (2021 Fantasy Football)

D’Andre Swift went down with an ankle injury, putting a damper on Thanksgiving for many of his managers. In his place, Jamaal Williams assumed the lead running back role for the Lions. While Detroit isn’t a top offense, Williams’ involvement in the rushing and passing attack makes him an interesting waiver wire target for Week 13. Here’s what our analysts have to say about Williams’ fantasy football outlook and how much FAB to spend this week.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Jamaal Williams Waiver Wire Week 13: Should fantasy managers add him in their leagues?

It’s been an up-and-down season for Jamaal Williams. With D’Andre Swift questionable for Week 13 with a sprained shoulder, should fantasy football managers rush to add Williams offer the waiver wire? The answer might or might not surprise you, depending on whether you might or might not add him. (Those are a lot of conditions, so bear with me.)
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Add Jamaal Williams, Drop Russell Wilson on Week 13 Waivers

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. Welcome to the Week 13 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021 season. It's almost sad to see this fantasy regular season come to a close given the painstaking amount of work it’s taken to keep competitive all year. With one last week to prep the end of your rosters for a successful postseason run, we’ll continue to set our sights on viable long-term stashes while sifting through immediate injury replacements ahead of Sunday. Feel free to assess your roster and splurge however much remaining FAAB you hold in your back pocket accordingly — after all, it’s now or never.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Jamaal Williams: Ready for lead role

Williams is set to led the Detroit backfield this weekend with D'Andre Swift (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports. Williams could be tasked with a heavy workload after finishing with 15 carries and five targets last week, when Swift departed with a shoulder sprain in the second quarter of an eventual 16-14 loss to the Bears. Depth backs Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike both picked up a few snaps, but they combined for just two touches (both to Igwebuike), while Williams piled up 20.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Actionable Week 13 Stats for Elijah Mitchell, Jamaal Williams and more

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. We are entering the final week of the regular season (in most leagues!) in the longest fantasy season in history. In years past, most leagues would be heading into the playoffs right now, but the introduction of the 18-week NFL season makes Week 15 the most popular opening week of the postseason for most fantasy managers. Still, the point remains that it's crunch time. This is when championships are won, and that means you need all the information necessary to take you to the promised land. That's difficult with so many games every weekend, but fortunately, Strength in Numbers is here to break down the most actionable stats every week in a concise, numbers-filled format. Let's get right to it.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Jamaal Williams: Placed on COVID-19 list

Williams (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. With D'Andre Swift (shoulder) officially ruled out, the Lions may be down to Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike in the backfield for Sunday's game in Denver. Even Jefferson hasn't been healthy this week, missing one practice with a flu bug that's been going around the locker room, though he did return Friday as a full participant.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lions down top two running backs with D’Andre Swift injured, Jamaal Williams on COVID-19 reserve

The Lions have a 1-2 punch at running back, but they’ll be punchless on Sunday against the Broncos. Lions running back D'Andre Swift has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, while Jamaal Williams has been placed on COVID-19 reserve. Swift leads the Lions with 555 rushing yards, while Williams is second with 459 rushing yards. No one else on the team even has 100 rushing yards this season.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Friday Walkthrough Week 12: Javonte Williams Narrative Street

— Buccaneers at Colts, 1 PM Eastern, Sunday. Tom Brady rebounded from his worst game of the season against Washington to his third-best outing of the year against the Giants. Brady now ranks seventh in EPA* per play (which measures efficiency) and 13th in completion percentage over expected, which measures accuracy. He's having an impressive season for any quarterback, let alone one who is 44 years old.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos CB Pat Surtain, RB Javonte Williams nominated for Rookie of the Week award

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain and running back Javonte Williams have both been nominated for the Rookie of the Week award on NFL.com. Denver’s not the only team that has a pair of players nominated — the Miami Dolphins also have two nominees in outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (three sacks) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (nine catches for 137 yards and a touchdown).
NFL
CBS Sports

Dynasty Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Major turnover at the top due to injuries and age

No position changes as fast in Dynasty as the running back position, and the 2021 season has signaled a massive shift that is to come. Just looking at the rankings below you'll see Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry, and Aaron Jones have all fallen, with all but McCaffrey exiting the top 10. And this is just the beginning. Henry is already 27 years old. Jones turns 27 on Dec. 2, and both Cook and Elliott will turn 27 before next season.
NFL
Mile High Report

The Takeaway: The Broncos offense is set with Javonte Williams

The Denver Broncos were on the upswing in week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. As Ian St. Clair and I discussed on the MHR Radio Podcast, the proverbial rollercoaster ride in Broncos Country saw Denver beat the Chargers 28-13 to move to 6-5. Teddy Bridgewater scored the Broncos first...
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings

As usual, these are my weekly .5-PPR superflex rankings to assist with start/sit decisions in what can often be complicated league formats. The key to winning superflex matchups is to understand the range of outcomes with weekly projections. We will examine these players using tiers. For example, any player in...
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy football quarterback and running back upgrades/downgrades for Week 13

Offensive and defensive linemen might not run the rock themselves, but they can still influence fantasy football. Each week in this spot we break down matchups in the trenches, and how that information affects your lineup decisions. The basis of the discussion are our win rates -- run block win rate and run stop win rate, as well as pass block win rate and pass rush win rate -- which quantify line performance based on player tracking data using NFL Next Gen Stats.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Javonte Williams: Primed for lead role

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said he's confident in Williams' ability to handle a lead role out of the backfield Sunday in Kansas City while Melvin Gordon (hip) is listed as doubtful for the contest and not expected to play, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports. Williams and...
NFL

Comments / 0

