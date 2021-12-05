Seahawks' Alex Collins: Set to lose work to Peterson

Collins was limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to an abdominal injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. From Weeks 7 through 11, Collins was listed with a groin injury on practice reports, but it's been the aforementioned abdominal concern that's affected his reps the last two weeks. Since getting hurt, he's hovered between 37 and 49 percent of the offensive snaps over the last five games, but he's dominated the reps out of the backfield to the tune of 56 touches for 200 yards from scrimmage. As for Collins' position mates, Chris Carson (neck) is out for the season, while Rashaad Penny (hamstring) also was limited and Travis Homer was a full participant Wednesday. The overall situation spurred the Seahawks to sign Adrian Peterson to the practice squad, where he'll join undrafted rookie Josh Johnson.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO