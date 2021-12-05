ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks' Alex Collins: Set to lose work to Peterson

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Collins (abdomen), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to cede duties as Seattle's lead ball carrier to Adrian Peterson even if he's active for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Along with Rashaad Penny (hamstring)...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Seahawks' Adrian Peterson: Making debut with Seattle

Peterson is listed as active Sunday against the 49ers. Peterson joined the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday and was elevated to the active roster Saturday. The move may have been premeditated with Alex Collins tending to a nagging abdominal injury, which surprisingly will keep him on the sideline in Week 13. Earlier Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Peterson would serve as Seattle's lead runner in this contest, with Rashaad Penny (hamstring), DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer (calf) also available to the backfield. In three appearances for the Titans this season, Peterson managed 27 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown and caught all four targets for eight yards.
NFL
KING 5

Adrian Peterson could play Sunday for Seahawks

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks could elevate Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to play against San Francisco on Sunday. Peterson was signed this week by the Seahawks due to concerns about depth at running back. Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are all dealing with injuries that left...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Signing RB Adrian Peterson To Practice Squad

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told reporters that they are, in fact, signing veteran RB Adrian Peterson to their practice squad after he visited with the team. “We didn’t get him back in the day (at USC) but like I just told him we finally got him,” Carroll said, per Curtis Crabtree.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Alex Collins: Still limited on injury report

Collins was limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to an abdominal injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. From Weeks 7 through 11, Collins was listed with a groin injury on practice reports, but it's been the aforementioned abdominal concern that's affected his reps the last two weeks. Since getting hurt, he's hovered between 37 and 49 percent of the offensive snaps over the last five games, but he's dominated the reps out of the backfield to the tune of 56 touches for 200 yards from scrimmage. As for Collins' position mates, Chris Carson (neck) is out for the season, while Rashaad Penny (hamstring) also was limited and Travis Homer was a full participant Wednesday. The overall situation spurred the Seahawks to sign Adrian Peterson to the practice squad, where he'll join undrafted rookie Josh Johnson.
NFL
Ian Rapoport
Rashaad Penny
Homer
Adrian Peterson
Field Gulls

Report: Seahawks will activate Adrian Peterson for 49ers game

It’s the first weekend of December, which for fans of the Seattle Seahawks has typically meant sitting back and trying to figure out where the team could finish in the NFC playoff race in seasons past. In contrast, this season the team has struggled to 3-8, which happens to be the second worst record in the NFC, and which has the team on the verge of playoff elimination in the coming weeks if it is unable to right the ship.
NFL
CBS Sports

Adrian Peterson set to visit Seahawks one week after release from Titans, per report

Adrian Peterson's return to the field with the Titans was short-lived, with the longtime running back playing just three games in Tennessee before his release ahead of Thanksgiving. But the former Pro Bowler could have a new home soon. Just over a week after he was cut, the 36-year-old Peterson is scheduled to visit the Seahawks, as NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reports.
NFL
#Seahawks#49ers#Dallas#American Football#Nfl Network
NBC Sports

Alex Collins, Fred Warner are inactive for Seahawks-49ers game

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is inactive for the first time in his career. He strained a hamstring last week against the Vikings. Warner was doubtful for today’s game against the Seahawks. The team’s other inactives are linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), linebacker Marcell Harris (concussion), defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), offensive...
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Football
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks’ Adrian Peterson injury leaves Seattle short-handed vs Texans

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday that future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson will not play Sunday vs the Houston Texans. Peterson reportedly suffered a lower back injury at Wednesday’s practice and will not play this week. The aging veteran has dealt with injuries for a few years now and is on his second team of the season. Earlier this year, the Tennessee Titans signed Peterson after losing Derrick Henry to a foot injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL

