The Cowboys placed Jarwin (hip) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Jarwin already resided on injured reserve due to a hip injury that he sustained Week 8 against the Vikings. It's unclear if he tested positive or merely was a close contact of someone who did, but if he clears league protocols in the near future he could be available for next Thursday's contest at New Orleans, as he's missed four games while on IR.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO