Maine meat processors get help opening new markets

GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Meat and poultry processors in Maine are getting a boost of more than $1.3 million from the federal government.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help the businesses to meet packaging, labeling and food safety requirements, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said. Meeting those standards allows businesses to ship products across state lines and open up new markets, they said.

The grants are going to seven companies in the state. One, West Gardiner Beef, will use $150,000 to install a cooler with rail access, the senators said. Another, Jason’s Butcher Shop of Albion, will receive $200,000 to improve sanitation and upgrade equipment, they said.

The senators said in a statement that the funding will help “meat and poultry processing facilities across the state improve the efficiency of their operations by expanding facilities, modernizing equipment, and ultimately helping to better serve customers.”