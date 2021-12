An Africatown film by director Margaret Brown has been accepted by the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. Brown, a Mobile native, has previously created films on Texas songwriter Townes Van Zandt; the segregation of Mobile’s Mardi Gras celebrations; and the Deepwater Horizon disaster. She has been involved working a project about the discovery of the slave ship Clotilda and the Africatown community since at least as far back as spring 2019, when an extensive scientific effort confirmed that the ruins of the ship had been found.

MOBILE, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO