ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Lions interviewed Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell for Detroit's head coaching vacancy last year

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svGRu_0dEdRfqH00

The Cincinnati Bearcats are heading to the College Football Playoff after running the table and winning the AAC Championship on Saturday. Head coach Luke Fickell authored an unbeaten season on the heels of a very successful 2020 campaign at the mid-major school.

A report from Tom Pelissero of NFL.com indicates that the Lions had some serious interest in hiring Fickell last year. Detroit interviewed Fickell for the then-vacant head coaching position after the 2020 NFL season,

The Detroit Lions quietly spoke with Fickell about their head coaching vacancy last year before they hired Dan Campbell, sources say, and the expectation within the league is Fickell will be in the mix for NFL jobs again in the upcoming hiring cycle, if he’s interested.

The Lions showed real interest in the top college coaches before hiring Dan Campbell, then the assistant head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Detroit heavily courted Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, enough that Matt — not Dan — was briefly the odds-on favorite for the Lions head coaching job.

Comments / 0

Related
101.1. The Wiz

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell Is Staying In The Nati

It looks like Luke Fickell might be staying in the Nati a little bit longer as the UC Bearcats Football team head Coach.     Via Fox19 Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports said on Wednesday he’d heard Fickell will remain in Cincinnati and that UC’s recruits have been told as such. Fickell has been a rumored candidate […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'There is no speculation': UC's Fickell addresses Notre Dame head coaching job

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Soon after Lincoln Riley left the Oklahoma Sooners program to take over as head football coach at USC, University of Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell was named as a potential candidate to take over in Norman. When news broke that Brian Kelly was jumping from Notre Dame to become head coach at LSU, Fickell once again emerged as a favorite to replace him in South Bend.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Fickell
WKRC

UC's Fickell wins National Coach of the Year honor

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After leading the Cincinnati football team to the only undefeated record in college football this season and a second-consecutive American Athletic Conference Championship, Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell was named The Home Depot Coach of the Year for 2021 on Tuesday. Fickell will receive the award during...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Luke Fickell awarded Home Depot National Coach of the Year

Head coach Luke Fickell, in his fifth season, has earned the Home Depot National Coach of the Year award after leading the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team to the only undefeated record in college football this year. Fickell will receive the award Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards show.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Nfl Com#The Detroit Lions#The New Orleans Saints#Iowa State
WNDU

Irish rumored to have their eye on Cincinnati’s head coach... again

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With plenty of rumors swirling around the Notre Dame head coaching position, one outside candidate continues to generate some buzz. A popular candidate with the Irish players to fill the role of their head coach is defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, but a popular name from the outside is current Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Lions discussed HC opening with Luke Fickell last year

University of Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has the Bearcats in the College Football Playoff, the first time since the CFP’s inception in 2014 that a non-Power Five program has had the opportunity to compete for a national championship. Even before this year’s impressive breakthrough, Fickell was generating interest from the NFL.
NFL
Kenosha News.com

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is AP coach of the year, Fickell 2nd

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh is the first Michigan coach to win the AP Coach of the Year Award presented...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Luke Fickell on Cincinnati's CFP seeding: ‘It would be a shame for them to be denied’

The No. 4 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) put the finishing touches on their resume by running away from Houston, 35-20, in the 2021 American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday. The win gave Cincinnati its second-straight conference title and extended the nation’s second-longest home streak to 27 games. It also put the Bearcats in a position to become the first AAC to qualify for the College Football Playoff.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to report about Luke Fickell & Detroit Lions

Among the many candidates out there for the high-profile college football coaching jobs that have become available (and may still continue to become available), Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell is near the top of everyone’s list. Fickell has turned Cincinnati into a perennial power during his five-year stint as head...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit would make surprise hire for LSU head coaching job

Kirk Herbstreit and the other College GameDay analysts discussed the open jobs in college football. There was certainly no consensus on who LSU should hire as its next head coach on College GameDay. Opinions varied wildly. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he would hire Cincinnati’s head coach away from the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about facing Alabama

The first official press event for the Cotton Bowl semifinal was a joint Zoom on Sunday dominated by questions to Nick Saban. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell got a few questions about his No. 4 Bearcats and the challenge they face Dec. 31 in Arlington. From previous experience facing Alabama to the impact a former Crimson Tide running back is having with Cincinnati, Fickell’s appearance was relatively brief.
ALABAMA STATE
PennLive.com

Cincinnati, not OSU, making College Football Playoff is a sweet smirk for Ohio’s quirky corner | Jones

When I began my freshman year orientation session at the University of Cincinnati in 1975, they dispensed along with a lot of throwaway coupons and “deals” for merchandise at local establishments a packet of UC Bearcats football tickets. They just handed them to all the freshmen for nothing, hoping you would go and spend money on concessions or something.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy