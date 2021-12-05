ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Man faces murder charges in 2019 overdose

By Sydney Broadus
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with second-degree murder by drug distribution after a person overdosed and died in 2019.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 4, deputies reported to Bennison Lane to investigate a reported overdose on December 4, 2019. Deputies then located a victim, Joshua Hawkins, 30, who was unresponsive inside a travel trailer on the property.

Hawkins was transported to an area hospital where he later died, officials said. An autopsy was performed and it was determined the cause of death was due to fentanyl toxicity.

Detectives said the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit conducted an extensive investigation into the death and were able to determine the source of the fentanyl was Brandon Keith Morris, 26, of Swannanoa.

Morris has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder by drug distribution, HCSO said. He is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under no bond.

Multi-million dollar bonds for 2 California men charged with drug trafficking in North Carolina: Sheriff

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities in Forsyth County have arrested two people on drug trafficking charges. On Nov. 23, detectives were given information that indicated that a "Mexico-based drug trafficking organization" was distributing large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine within Forsyth County, according to a press release. Detectives identified a 2015 Jeep Wrangler […]
