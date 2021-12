NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a gunman and the black car allegedly used to flee the scene after a double shooting that killed a 32-year-old father in the Bronx. Jonathan Pena, 32, died at the hospital after he and another man, 46, were shot on Nov. 13 in the Mount Eden section. Search for suspect (Credit: NYPD) According to police, three men with guns drawn approached the two and stole Pena’s chain. When the two tried to run away, they were shot. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke with Pena’s family days later. “I have like so many questions as to why...

BRONX, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO