IMPD investigating two gas station robberies on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of gas station robberies that occurred early Saturday morning on Indy’s south side.

The first robbery happened at 1:45 a.m. at a Shell in the 2900 block of South Meridian Street. The police report indicates one suspect who was armed with a handgun, attempted to rob the store.

45 minutes later, another robbery was reported at a Speedway on South East Street, just 3 miles south of the first robbery.

It is currently unknown if these robberies are connected or not, or if the suspect(s) got away with anything.

Police say there were no injuries reported at either location.

This is an ongoing investigation by IMPD. We will update with more information as we receive it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.