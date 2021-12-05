ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin holds steady below $50,000 in volatile weekend trading

By Pippa Stevens, @PippaStevens13
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin prices bounced around on Sunday, continuing a period of selling that saw the cryptocurrency tumble more than 17% on Friday night and into Saturday. The cryptocurrency stood around $48,000 on Sunday, up from Saturday's low near $43,000. On Friday morning, bitcoin traded around $57,000. The selling came as...

www.cnbc.com

raleighnews.net

Sensex, Nifty end in red in volatile trading

Mumbai (India), December 10 (ANI): The Indian equities markets closed in the red for the first time in four trading sessions on Friday. The benchmark Sensex ended the day 20 points lower while Nifty 50 closed nearly flat after volatile trading witnessed during the day. The markets opened in the...
STOCKS
CNBC

Here's how the market's reacting to November CPI data and why

Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute senior global market strategist, and Keith Lerner, Truist Advisory Services CIO, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss how the market is reacting to Friday's Consumer Price Index data. Samana and Lerner also explain their forecast for U.S. equities in 2022.
MARKETS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
#Equity Market#Coin Metrics#Covid#U S Treasury#Dow#Miller
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Trades Below 150.00

Despite shortly piercing the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate returned to trade below it and declined. By the middle of Thursday’s trading hours, the rate had reached below the 150.00 mark, which appeared to have started to act as resistance. If the...
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Why Closing Out The Year Below $50,000 Could Be Bad For Bitcoin

A lot of predictions had put the price of bitcoin at $100,000 by the end of the year and although there are still some weeks left to go, it does not look like these predictions will come to pass. Bitcoin has however maintained a bullish trend despite price crashes and massive liquidations rocking the digital asset in recent times.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow headed over 150 points lower early Thursday after 3-day rally

U.S. stock indexes on Thursday morning traded modestly lower, despite a better-than expected report on those seeking unemployment benefits insurance, which carved out a new pandemic-era low. The pullback comes after three straight days of gains for equities that have brought the S&P 500 within range of a record close, as invsetors appear to shake off concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded down 167 points, or 0.5%, to reach 35,587, while the S&P 500 retreated 0.3% to 4,686, after closing withhin shouting distance of its 4,704.54 closing record. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3% to reach 15,747. Markets were looking at employment data that showed that new applications for unemployment benefits sank to a 52-year low of 184,000 for the week ended Dec. 4, the Labor Department said Thursday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slumped 0.56% to $333.10 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $16.57 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.75% higher to $44.49 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin falls below $49k as trading volume weakens, altcoins see red

Bitcoin’s drop-off coincides with a strengthening U.S. dollar; ether declines. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening this morning:. Market moves: Bitcoin fell as U.S. stocks sagged and the U.S. dollar strengthened. Technician’s take: Buying activity remains weak, which reduces the chance of a significant price rise into January....
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Falls Back Below $50,000 Following Rejection

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading inside a short-term corrective pattern and could potentially break down from it. BTC has been mostly moving to the upside since rebounding on Dec 4, right after the price had reached a local low of $42,000. The upward move led to a high of $51,936 on Dec 7.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) sank 0.37% to $2,952.77 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $66.56 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS

