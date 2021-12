Kaillie Humphries will be on the brink of history when she participates in the bobsled event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in February. The Canadian-born Humphries became a U.S. citizen on Thursday in San Diego and will have the right to compete for the U.S. at the Olympics. She is expected to get her passport soon, which will allow her to travel to China to take part in the monobob and women’s bobsledding competitions.

