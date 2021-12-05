Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED ON SATURDAY .A cold air mass will be difficult to scour out of the region Saturday morning as much warmer air tries to surge in from the southwest. The combination of warm air overriding the cold will support a period of perhaps sleet but most likely freezing rain. Slowly cold air will erode from southwest to northeast through the day. Some slippery travel is expected, especially on untreated surfaces or secondary roads. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Maine. portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions.

