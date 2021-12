Ray Daigle, the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) director of maintenance and operations, spoke to the school board on December 8 about a three-year plan for making necessary repairs to the Harwood building. The proposed $59.5 million bond that failed handily this fall included $21,934,081 for repairs and compliance and $14,343,440 for efficiencies and improvements to the building, which was built in 1965. Without those funds, the board has to use maintenance reserve funds to tackle the most urgent projects. “We’ve heard from people to accelerate these repairs,” Daigle said.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO