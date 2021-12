Novavax's has a COVID vaccine that has proven to be ~90% effective in trial, but the company has struggled to match the pace of the pandemic. 2021 could well have been Novavax's (NVAX) year, but it looks as though investors in the biotech company with the COVID vaccine that may have rivalled the likes of SpikeVax and Comirnaty, the messenger-RNA vaccines developed by Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) respectively, had it not been for a series of bewildering and frustrating delays, can look forward to 2022 with some optimism instead.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 HOURS AGO