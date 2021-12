Brazil will require international travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 to quarantine for five days in their city of destination after arriving by plane. The decision issued by the ministries of health, justice, infrastructure and the government's chief of staff was published in the nation’s official gazette on Thursday. The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro who is unvaccinated himself, will start enforcing the measure on Saturday. 11. It is unclear how effectively Brazil can or will track those required to quarantine.The head of the country’s health regulator, Antonio Barra Torres, told The Associated Press that the policy will...

