Fortnite Chapter 3 is here, and in this new era for Epic's burgeoning metaverse, you can expect the biggest changes to the game in years. Sporting improved physics on a new island with weather effects and more, here's Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 at a glance. We'll be bringing you continued coverage, quest guides, and everything else Fortnite-related as soon as the game is back online. Stay tuned! For now, here's what to expect when you first step onto the new Fortnite island.

