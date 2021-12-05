Contra Costa got 80 complaints against restaurants that allegedly broke COVID vaccine check mandate but didn’t fine any

(CNN) — Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the hit group the Monkees, died Friday. Micky Dolenz, Nesmith's bandmate, confirmed the news to CNN. "I've lost a dear friend and partner," Dolenz said. "I'm so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best -- singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I'll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez."

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO