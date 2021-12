The road has not been kind to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they’ve lost their last two games away from home. The team had difficulty keeping its opponents off the scoreboard in those contests, allowing 41 points in each setback. Pittsburgh (6-5-1) will hope for a much better performance when it visits the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 14. The Steelers nearly saw their overall winless streak reach four games last Sunday, but escaped with a 20-19 home victory over Baltimore after the Ravens failed to convert a two-point attempt with 12 seconds remaining.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO