ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Charity bell ringer attacked, donations stolen outside Fred Meyer

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24A2mq_0dEdO9U500

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man attacked a Salvation Army bell ringer and stole a cash donation box outside a Fred Meyer Saturday night in Vancouver, police said.

The robbery happened around 7:48 p.m. at the Orchards Fred Meyer at 7411 Northeast 117th Avenue, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the suspect who then reportedly took off, running through traffic on NE Padden Parkway. Two deputies chased him down and detained him “after a brief struggle,” CCSO said.

Police said the man refused to identify himself and he ditched the donation box before being stopped. A K9 team with police dog Apollo recovered the cash Saturday night.

The charity worker had minor injuries from the assault, CCSO said. The unnamed suspect was arrested on charges of robbery, theft, resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 59

Guest
5d ago

Probably the guy that would have gotten something for nothing at the Salvation Army! Bless your hearts bell ringers be safe!

Reply(2)
20
James Bond ?
5d ago

why would anyone steal money from a Salvation Army donation bucket when they can just go to a store and shoplift what they want bypass having to get the change

Reply(1)
5
Mac Bullit
5d ago

Oregon Democrat. Oregon is the laughing stock of the USA. It just keeps getting worse here as more liberals breed.

Reply(4)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvation Army#Charity Bell#Orchards#Ccso#Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy