Charity bell ringer attacked, donations stolen outside Fred Meyer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man attacked a Salvation Army bell ringer and stole a cash donation box outside a Fred Meyer Saturday night in Vancouver, police said.

The robbery happened around 7:48 p.m. at the Orchards Fred Meyer at 7411 Northeast 117th Avenue, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the suspect who then reportedly took off, running through traffic on NE Padden Parkway. Two deputies chased him down and detained him “after a brief struggle,” CCSO said.

Police said the man refused to identify himself and he ditched the donation box before being stopped. A K9 team with police dog Apollo recovered the cash Saturday night.

The charity worker had minor injuries from the assault, CCSO said. The unnamed suspect was arrested on charges of robbery, theft, resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement.

