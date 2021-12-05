ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: December warm up on the way

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
Hey there and happy Sunday to you!

I hope you got a chance to spend some time outdoor today, it was lovely!

Temperatures ranged in the low 80s for many of us this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. That pattern is going to stick around for the next several days.

Waking up tomorrow morning, temperatures will dip down into the low to mid 60s with some patchy, dense fog. Mainly in our northern and inland communities. Once the sun comes up though it should lift quickly.

By midweek, temperatures are going to climb quickly into the mid 80s, and possibly some upper 80s mixed in by next weekend!

Don’t forget your sunglasses this week, you’ll definitely need them!

Enjoy the work week!

