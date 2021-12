Luke Fickell has become a high-profile name in the hiring season of college football, and been mentioned for open jobs like Southern Cal in recent weeks. The Cincinnati coach has propelled the Bearcats into College Football Playoff contention as they’re undefeated and playing for the American Athletic Conference championship against Houston on Saturday. At a press conference on Tuesday, Fickell was asked about his interest in the suddenly open Notre Dame job since former coach Brian Kelly has left for LSU.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO