Welcome to the perfect car to drive on the unrestricted Autobahn. This Audi RS7 may seem stock on the outside but under the hood, it's far from standard. Thanks to some tuning and modifications this particular Audi RS7 produces a staggering 950 horsepower (708 Kilowatts). We can’t think of a better machine to take on the derestricted Autobahn and see how fast it will go with a skilled driver at the helm. So, sit back and watch YouTuber AutoTopNL attack the Autobahn with this ridiculously powerful Audi RS7.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO