On a night plagued by offensive droughts and defensive miscommunications the Gators were somewhat lucky to keep things as close as they ultimately were, falling to the Oklahoma Sooners by a score of 74-67. The Sooners had a 10-point lead with only a few minutes remaining when the Gators stormed back on the back of a pair of ridiculous off the dribble threes to cut the deficit to 2 but the Sooners then took control, getting a bucket off a slip screen set they had got the Gators on a number of times throughout the night, and never looked back. This is Florida’s first loss of the season, bringing their record to 6-1.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO