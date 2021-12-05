Victor man arrested as fugitive from justice from Florida

A Victor man has been arrested as a fugitive from justice.

26 year old Nicholas Gordon Neu was arrested after an Ontario County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Neu was being booked into the Ontario County jail on another charge when it was discovered he was wanted in Florida for assault.

Neu is being held in the Ontario County jail, where he awaits extradition.

