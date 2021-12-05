ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsbury: Cardinals' Kyler Murray (ankle) will play in Week 13

By Aidan McGrath
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed this morning that quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) will play in the team's Week 13 game against the Chicago Bears. The...

ABC7 Chicago

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins return for Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, listed as questionable because of his lingering ankle injury, started Sunday's 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, listed as questionable because of a hamstring issue, also played. In the week leading up to the Bears game, Kingsbury and the Cardinals...
Mercury News

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears play host to the Arizona Cardinals, including Kyler Murray’s potential return and a crowd on edge — plus our Week 13 predictions

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will start his second straight game in place of Justin Fields on Sunday as the Bears host the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. As Fields recovers from broken ribs, Dalton will try to push the Bears to a second straight win against a much more difficult opponent than the winless Detroit Lions team he beat last week.
NESN

Kyler Murray is expected to play in Week 13 against the Bears

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kyler Murray is listed as questionable but expected to play in Week 13 against the Bears. Murray has been sidelined with a high-ankle issue that’s kept him out of the lineup since October 28th. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Murray is a +250 to score a touchdown. Murray’s average of 284.5 yards per game is seventh in the NFL. In addition, his 72.7 completion percentage and 110.4 passer rating lead all quarterbacks. The injury will limit Murray’s ability to produce on the rush, and the Bears’ defense is good against the pass. However, Arizona is first in the NFC West and 6-0 on the road when they head into Chicago. The Cardinals are also eleventh in the league in passing yards with 2,815, and their 255.9 passing yards per game is ninth in the NFL.
CBS Boston

Kliff Kingsbury Thinks NFL Coach Of The Year Award Should Be Named After Bill Belichick

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is considered by many to be the greatest coach of all time. At the very least, he’s unanimously considered the greatest coach of his generation, standing among the legends like Don Shula, George Halas, and Tom Landry, among others. Yet despite six Super Bowl victories, nearly 300 regular-season wins, and a preposterous 31 postseason wins, Belichick only has three NFL Coach of the Year Awards in his trophy case. A part of that is just a symptom of success, as the award typically goes to the coach who led the team that surpassed expectations the most. With...
NBC Sports

Report: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins are expected to play

The Cardinals have played the past three games without quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins, going 2-1. They will get both players back this week. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Murray and Hopkins are expected to start Sunday against the Bears. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury called the two...
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 14

One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Derrick Henry was the RB1 in all of fantasy in half-PPR formats in 2020, but Henry himself only had three weeks as the top fantasy scorer. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may lead the league in fantasy points at their positions.
FOX Sports

Zach Ertz discusses his trade to the Cardinals and playing with Kyler Murray I THE HERD

Zach Ertz joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his time with the Arizona Cardinals so far after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles. He explains how he quickly picked up on the Cardinals' system after being traded, along with Kyler Murray as his quarterback. Hear what Ertz has to say about playing with him and why he calls Murray 'one of the most talented quarterback he has been around.'
Chicago Tribune

Robert Quinn now credited with a sack of Kyler Murray in Sunday’s loss, giving the Chicago Bears pass rusher 12 for the season

Robert Quinn’s remarkable season got a bump Wednesday when the NFL credited him with a sack in Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. According to an NFL source, the league determined after review that Quinn deserved a sack on the first play from scrimmage for the Cardinals when quarterback Kyler Murray fumbled the snap. Because Murray recovered and attempted a football ...
numberfire.com

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will play in Week 12

Atlanta Falcons playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will play in the team's Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Patterson missed Week 11 after suffering a sprained ankle against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, but will play this week against the Jaguars. The Falcons barely mustered up a fight against the New England Patriots without Patterson last week, and have somehow only scored three total points in their past two games.
numberfire.com

Giants' Saquon Barkley (ankle) expected to play in Week 12

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is expected to play in the team's Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley's comments regarding his ankle made headlines earlier this week when the running back described his ankle as an issue that would nag him throughout the season, but he appears to be on track to play in Week 12 after stringing together multiple practices.
numberfire.com

Curtis Samuel (groin) expected to play in Week 13's matchup against Raiders

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite his questionable designation, Samuel is expected to suit up in Week 13. In a matchup against numberFire's 26th ranked pass defense, our models project Samuel to score 5.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,000.
numberfire.com

Miami's DeVante Parker (hamstring) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 13

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) is eligible to play in Week 13's game against the New York Giants. Parker is on track to make his sixth appearance this season after Miami's wideout missed extended time with a hamstring injury. In a matchup against numberFire's 11th rated pass defense, our models project Parker to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,400.
numberfire.com

Seahawks promote Adrian Peterson to active roster, expected to play in Week 13

Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson is eligible to play in Week 13's contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Peterson is expected to suit up on Sunday after the veteran was elevated from Seattle's practice squad. In a committee role against numberFire's eighth ranked rush defense, Peterson's Week 13 projection...
numberfire.com

DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) will play in Cardinals' Week 13 game

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) will play in the team's Week 13 game against the Chicago Bears. Hopkins hasn't played since Week 8, but is ready to retake the field as the Cardinals emerge from their Week 12 bye. The Cardinals were careful with both Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray as they approached their bye, and appear to be close to full strength as they enter the closing third of the season.
