Geneva woman faces charges in connection with benefit applications

A Geneva woman faces multiple charges of providing false information in connection with paperwork provided to the Ontario County Department of Social Services.

31 year old Gyndibeth Ortiz-Amaro faces ten counts of offering a false instrument for filing and other charges in connection with paperwork for SNAP benefits, shelter verification and household composition.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department says Ortiz-Amaro received $11,008 in SNAP benefits to which she was not entitled. She’ll appear in Hopewell court December 14th to answer the charges.

