Technology

eBay accidentally suspended ‘a small number’ of users

By Emma Roth
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEBay inadvertently suspended an unspecified number of users on December 3rd. The platform has since acknowledged the incident, noting that users who were accidentally suspended have received a notification so they can resolve the issue. Users across social media began reporting that they’ve been suspended from eBay on Friday,...

www.theverge.com

WebProNews

Novi on WhatsApp Brings Crypto Payments to Limited Number of Users

Some WhatsApp users are now able to send and receive crypto via Novi wallet integration. Crypto currency is gaining widespread adoption, and many platforms snd services are working to implement crypto payments. WhatsApp competitor Signal added support for MobileCoin in April. Thanks to Novi, WhatsApp is following suit, with a...
INTERNET
WTAJ

‘The internet’s on fire’ as techs race to fix software flaw

BOSTON (AP) — A software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft is rapidly emerging as a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world. “The internet’s on fire right now,” said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. “People are scrambling to patch and there are script kiddies and […]
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Cryptocurrency is most popular theme on Reddit in 2021 with 6.6m mentions

Cryptocurrency was the most popular theme in a record-breaking year for Reddit in 2021.The term finished ahead of ‘gaming’ and ‘sports’ as the most viewed topic of 2021 on the social media platform, which counts more than 430 million active users across 100,000 communities.“In 2021, there were a lot of conversations on Reddit, but none more prominent than cryptocurrency,” the firm said in its annual Reddit Recap, which pulled data from 1 January to 9 November, 2021.“For more than 10 years, Reddit has been home to over 500 cryptocurrency communities. As more redditors participate in conversation, whether it be for...
MARKETS
The Verge

Amazon is retiring Alexa — no, not that one

Amazon is shutting down Alexa Internet, a service that has provided web traffic analysis for more than two decades. Alexa was founded in 1996 and bought by Amazon in 1999 (15 years before the shopping giant revealed its digital assistant of the same name). Alexa is best known for Alexa...
BUSINESS
The Verge

An Amazon server outage caused problems for Alexa, Ring, Disney Plus, and deliveries

Problems with some Amazon Web Services cloud servers are causing slow loading or failures for significant chunks of the internet. Amazon’s widespread network of data centers powers many of the things you interact with online, including this website, so as we’ve seen in previous AWS outage incidents, any problem has massive rippling effects. People started noticing problems at around 10:45AM ET, and just after 6PM ET the AWS Status showed “Many services have already recovered, however we are working towards full recovery across services.”
INTERNET
petapixel.com

Twitter Mistakenly Suspends Users as Extremists Abuse New Image Rules

It did not take long for bad actors to abuse Twitter’s new image rules, and the social media company has confirmed it mistakenly suspended multiple accounts from false reports generated by “far-right” extremists. On November 30, Twitter published an update to its private information policy that specifically banned the publication...
INTERNET
The Verge

Roku could lose YouTube this week — so now’s a good time to download the app

An escalating feud that has pitted YouTube, one of the most popular streaming apps in the world, against Roku, a leader in TV streaming devices, could be about to boil over. Both companies have said that unless they can reach a new distribution agreement in the coming days, the YouTube app will be removed from Roku’s channel store for new users on December 9th.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

eBay purchases sneaker authentication service Sneaker Con

EBay has bought out sneaker authentication service Sneaker Con, a company that gives sneaker-lovers the peace of mind that the kicks they’re purchasing are real. The acquisition builds upon eBay’s existing relationship with the service, which began back in October 2020 when eBay first launched its sneaker vetting process. When...
APPAREL
The Verge

Amazon fined $1.3 billion for abusing market position in Italy

Amazon has been fined $1.3 billion (€1.1 billion) by antitrust regulators in Italy. The company is accused of using its dominance in the online shopping world to steer Italian sellers into using its logistics service, Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA). Amazon says it will appeal the decision. The fine is...
BUSINESS
The Verge

How to recover when your Facebook account is hacked

Hopefully, the day will never come when you find your Facebook account has been hacked or taken over. It is an awful feeling, and I feel for you, for the world of hurt that you will experience in time and perhaps money to return your account to your rightful control.
INTERNET
The Verge

OnePlus pulls buggy OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus released the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro this week, but the company has already pulled it following reports of bugs and issues from users. “We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them,” OnePlus said in a statement to Android Police. “We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible.”
CELL PHONES
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS

