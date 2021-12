We should oppose at every turn efforts to further weaken New Hampshire’s public schools. State legislators should reject HB 607 when it comes up for a vote early next year as it would dilute the quality of our public schools by allowing parents to siphon-off local funds for use in private schools and homeschooling. Funding for our public schools was already threatened earlier this year with the new provision for state-wide “education freedom accounts.” Sadly, New Hampshire already had “the lowest contribution of state money . . . going to fund public education of all 50 states” according to a report in the Concord Monitor on April 29th.

EDUCATION ・ 12 HOURS AGO