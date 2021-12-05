Contra Costa got 80 complaints against restaurants that allegedly broke COVID vaccine check mandate but didn’t fine any
Despite receiving 80 complaints last month that restaurants weren’t checking indoor diners for proof that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, Contra Costa County didn’t fine or even officially warn the eateries that were breaking its rules, health officials have acknowledged. Instead of meting out punishment, Contra Costa Health Services told...www.mercurynews.com
Comments / 11