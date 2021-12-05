ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa got 80 complaints against restaurants that allegedly broke COVID vaccine check mandate but didn’t fine any

By Shomik Mukherjee
 5 days ago
Despite receiving 80 complaints last month that restaurants weren’t checking indoor diners for proof that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, Contra Costa County didn’t fine or even officially warn the eateries that were breaking its rules, health officials have acknowledged. Instead of meting out punishment, Contra Costa Health Services told...

Barbara Nicco
5d ago

It’s ridiculous to ask minimum wage kids to be police. I work in food service and many of our employee have been harassed and threatened. It’s out of control!!!!!!!

13
Bend & Snap
5d ago

Why check for a vaccine that doesnt work? Everyone in that restaurant vaxxed or not has the possibility of speading COVID. This is discrimination.

11
Coreen Boyce
5d ago

The Karen's just need to stay home if they're that concerned. This vaccine doesn't prevent or protect anything.. People are so brainwashed its disgusting.

