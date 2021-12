Inside Miami‘s 1111 Lincoln Road, an architecturally alluring parking tower designed by Herzog & de Meuron and known as location for lavish events, German luxury automaker BMW debuted their transformative, one-off BMW Concept XM earlier this week as part of Art Basel Miami Beach. The reveal, which we attended, was appropriately timed. Not only is BMW a long-standing official Art Basel automotive partner, but this sculptural plug-in hybrid SUV is itself infused with the brand’s passion for the arts. With its convention-defying design, evident both inside and out, this car declares that anything is possible in the electrified future of automotive at the brand.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO