If you're struggling to know what to buy the beauty lover in your life this Christmas season, look no further. Here we've rounded up the best beauty Christmas gifts from sumptuous silk hair accessories to luxury sanitiser, and from covetable new makeup releases to the very best in self-care. With input from our expert beauty team and the industry must-haves, we've curated a list of gifts for every budget that are sure to bring them joy and delight not only on the big day, but every time they use them.

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO