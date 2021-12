The game of love can prove to be quite tricky for most players—as Grimes points out in her latest song. The 33-year-old singer had fans buzzing over the weekend with the release of her single, "Player of Games." Throughout the song, the musician—who dated 50-year-old Tesla CEO and avid gamer Elon Musk for three years before their split in September—sings about being in love with the best "player of games." The lyrics include: "I'm in love with the greatest gamer/ But he'll always love the game more than he loves me,"and "Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn't keep you in your place."...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO