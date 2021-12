Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson will test out his injured quad in the team's pregame warmups before their Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henderson was only able to log one limited practice all week while he nurses a quad injury, so his status for today's game seems like it will come down to the wire. If he is unable to suit up, Sony Michel, who has a $5,300 salary on FanDuel, could take over Henderson's every-down workload for Week 13.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO