FORECAST: Windy but warm day for tailgating at Arrowhead

Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while Friday is a classic late fall day, a cold front moves in Saturday. Ahead of the front, he expects it to be windy with possible showers. Here is his Friday noon forecast.
While the morning may have been cool with light rain, the afternoon is expected to be warm and gusty. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), this combination, along with low humidity, will bring a high risk for fires today. A red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. The NWS strongly advises against all outdoor burning and any activity that could lead to a fire.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C — A strong cold front will approach the areas Saturday evening and night brining very windy and warm conditions ahead of it with showers and a few storms during the evening. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. While the threat for severe weather...
Miami (CBSMiami) — It will be warm and muggy this weekend but it may not be quite as foggy as it was Thursday and Friday morning.
Light wind and plenty of moisture set the stage for fog to develop each morning. (CBSMiami)
Conditions were perfect for wide-spread fog over the past two mornings. Warm and humid air, a clear sky, light breeze, and long December nights. They all came together so that by the time you woke up, dense fog that developed over the interior had worked its way to the east coast metro areas.
A stronger ocean breeze will keep us warm but limit fog development this weekend. (CBSMiami)
The warm and humid conditions will still be here this weekend but thanks to a stronger breeze, fog may not be as widespread.
It will take longer for the wind to become calm here on the east coast.
Fog that does develop will typically be confined to the gulf coast and have a tougher time pushing east across the peninsula.
Without the fog expect temperatures to warm up even quicker in the morning, but the nice ocean breeze will cool things off in the afternoon and evening.
Remember Monday's weather? It was ridiculously warm, then increasingly windy. Then it rained. Then it got even windier. Then it got cool again. That's exactly what the forecast for Saturday looks like. Turbulent weather may impact your outdoor plans Saturday evening, with the chance for rare December thunderstorms. But the...
We had a chilly beginning to a beautiful Friday in northern California, and a different kind of beautiful weather is also in our future: much-needed valley rain, mountain snow and some less-desirable strong wind. A large trough of low pressure is making its way toward the West Coast at this time, and although our sky is clear now, it won't stay that way long. We can expect another chilly night, but increasing clouds will keep it slightly warmer. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the 30s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will become mostly cloudy to cloudy with valley rain and mountain snow advancing over our region through the afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.
Morning clouds and fog will quickly give way to sunny, warm and humid weather. Highs will reach into the low to mid-80s today. That's near a record which is 85 in Tampa for this date. Unusually warm weather will last into the start of the weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.
Friday’s temperatures will reach into the 50s in what forecasters say could be a precursor to a weekend of warm, wet and windy weather. The National Weather Service is calling for mostly cloudy skies on Friday with light winds. Showers could develop after midnight. Saturday could produce temperatures that...
CLEVELAND — HIGH WIND WARNING from 1pm to 11pm SATURDAY for Lake & Northern Ashtabula Counties for gusts near or above 50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 1pm thru 7pm Saturday for all the rest of Northern Ohio for wind gusts between 40 & 50 mph. Potential for trees and powerline damage.
Gusty winds in the Fredericksburg area will accompany a strong cold-front passage on Saturday. Thursday’s temperature regime resembled that of January, with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs only in the mid-40s. Today—Friday— that will change as a warm front works it way northward. Area thermometers will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon even without much sunshine, with clouds ruling the skies much of today. As that boundary approaches, a few showers are possible in and around Fredericksburg after the lunch hour, but rain amounts will be light.
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Friday! It's been a gloomy end to the workweek with lots of cloud cover and pesky drizzle at times today. That came from a stationary boundary along the coast and ahead of a slowly approaching warm front coming from our west. This warm front is finally moving into Hampton Roads, warming temperatures up as it does.
Warmer weather Friday then a cold front arrives bringing thunderstorms and cooler temperatures on Saturday.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “We’re waking up very humid and warm in the 70s. There are areas of fog, especially over…
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An incredibly warm, windy, and wet start to the weekend. Friday is mostly cloudy and milder with highs in the low 50s. Most of the day is dry, but showers make a brief appearance overnight. Ahead of the next cold front, a weirdly warm and windy...
