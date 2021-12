Andy Griffith was the “TV dad” for millions of viewers, but he was Dixie Griffith’s actual father. At home in real life, Dixie says the beloved actor was, “a hands-on dad. We had so much fun.” Griffith family activities included Winnebago motorhome trips and motorcycle riding. “He loved to tinker in his woodshop and he loved to garden,” Dixie recalls. She also has fond memories of her dad’s costars, including Don Knotts and Alabama native George Lindsey, and their families coming over for visits at the Griffith’s San Fernando Valley, California home. “He and Don were truly friends until the end,” she says.

