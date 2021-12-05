ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elon Musk Declared Greatest Gamer But Lousy Boyfriend in New Grimes Song

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 5 days ago

Elon Musk may have just gotten Swifted, because his ex has just released a song trashing him as a BF. Grimes’s song, “Player of Games,” doesn’t mention Elon by name, but you don’t have to be...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Grimes Seemingly Shades Elon Musk On Break-Up Song: ‘Loves The Game More Than Me’

In her new single ‘Player of Games’, Grimes appears to take aim at her video game-loving ex Elon Musk. Grimes isn’t holding back! The 33-year-old musician appeared to be shading her ex Elon Musk in her new break-up song “Player of Games”. Throughout the techno-driven track, Grimes — who broke up with the Tesla founder in September after three years together — sings about her romance with a video-game enthusiast. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer, but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me,” the Canadian songstress belts out.
VIDEO GAMES
Laredo Morning Times

Grimes Falls for ‘Player of Games’ in New Song

Grimes has released new single “Player of Games.” The musician teased the track earlier in the week in a very Grimes fashion, sharing lines of binary code that translated to the song’s title. In the Anton Tammi-directed lyric video, a nude Grimes clings to a knight while she totes a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fox5atlanta.com

Christal Jordan dishes on Grimes' new breakup song

Grimes isn't holding back about her ex Elon Musk in her new song 'Player of Games.' Entertainment reporter Christal Jordan joins Good Day to discuss what the pop star may be saying in the new single.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Talulah Riley
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Amber Heard
Us Weekly

Elon Musk and Grimes: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A roller coaster romance. Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, were first linked in May 2018 and have since welcomed a son together. The couple made their red carpet debut in May 2018, shortly after reports surfaced of their relationship. However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the businessman and the singer. They weathered split rumors and a very public feud with Azealia Banks in August 2018 before reuniting.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Grimes' Latest Song Is About Elon Musk? Lyrics Perfectly Describe Tesla CEO

Grimes and Elon Musk previously announced their breakup but will continue co-parenting their child. More recently, it seems like the former found inspiration for her new song as the lyrics perfectly described the Tesla CEO. The singer recently dropped a new single titled "Player of Games," where she seemingly made...
CELEBRITIES
zycrypto.com

Elon Musk’s Ex-Girlfriend Grimes To Take Dogecoin Payments For Her Next Merch Drop

Canadian singer/songwriter and Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Clair Elise Boucher, or Grimes, has joined the growing number of music artists and high-profile entrepreneurs who are embracing Dogecoin (DOGE) as a payment option. The Doge-Wagon Now Includes Grimes. Grimes is planning to make her next merchandise available to buy in leading meme...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Is Grimes Finally Ready to Publicly Roast Elon Musk?

Since “semi-separating” from Elon Musk, Grimes has provided very little insight into her new (semi?) single lifestyle. Aside from trolling paparazzi with The Communist Manifesto and claiming that she plans to colonize one of Jupiter’s moons, not much is known about where she’s at emotionally. Until now, that is: her new song, “Player of Games,” gives us a little inkling of how she may be feeling these days.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamer#Met Gala#Swifted
u.today

Elon Musk's Ex, Grimes, to Accept Dogecoin During Upcoming Merch Drop

Grimes, a 33-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter, has revealed in a tweet that her upcoming merchandise drop will accept Dogecoin as a payment method. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether and Bitcoin Cash will also be among the supported cryptocurrencies. Earlier this year, Grimes became part of the non-fungible token gold rush by...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Elon Musk jokes about whistleblowers with new Tesla product

Elon Musk has made an apparent joke about whistleblowers as he promoted the latest piece of Tesla-branded merchandise. Mr Musk's tweet to his 65.1m followers said "Blow the whistle on Tesla!" with a link to a $50 (£38) "Cyberwhistle". It is currently marked as out of stock on Tesla's website.
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
foxbangor.com

Travis Scott Insisted on Charlamagne Interview Despite Legal Risk

Travis Scott wanted to be heard — despite ongoing litigation — insisting on sitting down with Charlamagne to share his message of healing and how to fix concert safety issues moving forward … so claims the Travis’ attorney. We had Ed McPherson on TMZ Live Thursday...
CELEBRITIES
foxbangor.com

New Balance Creates $13K Sneakers W/ 4.5 Billion Yr. Old Meteorite

Movie trailers are so last year … Netflix partnered with New Balance to create a one-of-a-kind pair of sneakers using pieces of a 4.5 BILLION-year-old meteorite — all to promote a new film. The unique white NB 550’s contain 34 fragments of Seymchan meteorite, cut using a water...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy