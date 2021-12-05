ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pollard out of West Indies white-ball tour of Pakistan

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXkdl_0dEdLK0C00
West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Australia and the West Indies in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — West Indies captain Kieron Pollard withdrew Sunday from the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained in the T20 World Cup.

Pollard was replaced in the ODI squad by Devon Thomas and in the T20 squad by allrounder Rovman Powell.

Pollard will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the upcoming home tours by Ireland and England in January 2022, Cricket West Indies said.

The West Indies are due to play three T20Is and three ODIs at the Karachi National Stadium from Dec. 13-22.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Hope, Pooran to Lead West Indies Squad after Pollard Ruled Out

Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran will lead West Indies against Pakistan, after Kieron Pollard was ruled out of the tour of Pakistan starting on Monday due to injury. Barbadian Hope, a wicketkeeper/batsman, made his test debut for the West Indies against England at Bridgetown in 2015. He played his first ODI against Sri Lanka in 2016, and had his first T20 against New Zealand in 2017. His last ODI was against Australia in July where he made 14 from 35 balls. His average in the one-day format is 52.92 in 83 matches, with his highest score being 170 against Ireland in May of 2019. His average puts him at 7th on the ODI list of averages and he is the 2nd fastest to 3,000 runs. The classy batsman has scored 10 hundreds, four of them coming in the last two years. This is his first stint as West Indies captain.
SPORTS
wsau.com

Cricket-West Indies great Holding urges honest conversation on race relations

(Reuters) – West Indies bowling great Michael Holding said his book “Why We Kneel, How We Rise” was hard to write but it was an important work because it stressed the importance of honest conversation about race relations. The book, which has been nominated for the William Hill Sports Book...
SOCIETY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Bonner, Da Silva Unable to Prevent Heavy West Indies Loss

Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua Da Silva both struck half-centuries but managed only to delay the inevitable as West Indies slumped to a heavy 187-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the opening Test on Thursday. Resuming the final day at Galle International Stadium on 52 for six, in pursuit of 348...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Thomas
Person
Kieron Pollard
caribbeannationalweekly.com

CWI CEO: All Systems Go for Pakistan Tour

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave says plans for the regional side’s tour of Pakistan are on track. He dismissed reports that the six-match tour, which begins on December 13, was possibly in trouble, on the Mason and Guest radio program this week. Responding to host Andrew...
SPORTS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Russell, Lewis, Hetmyer, Gayle, Rampaul Out of ODI Squad for Pakistan Tour

The high-profile trio of Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer have opted out of the upcoming One-Day Internationals (ODI) tour of Pakistan “due to personal reasons”, in the wake of the West Indies ICC T20 World Cup debacle last month. Also missing from the T20 Internationals (T20Is) squad announced...
SPORTS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Only Three West Indies Players Retained in IPL

Only three West Indies players have been retained by teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the upcoming mega auction. The window for the franchises to retain players for the VIVO Indian Premier League 2022 season closed on Tuesday, and Kolkata Knight Riders kept all-rounder Andre Russell and spinner Sunil Narine, while Mumbai Indians are holding on to all-rounder Kieron Pollard.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Cricket West Indies#The West Indies#Antigua#Ap#Odi#T20
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Brathwaite Says Batsmen let West Indies Down

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said Friday that, for the most part, the batsmen failed to deliver in the Test series against Sri Lanka in which the regional side was whitewashed. Speaking after West Indies lost the second and final Test by 164 runs, Brathwaite stressed, as he had prior...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Pakistan to rest Hasan Ali for series against West Indies

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali will be rested for this month’s limited-overs series against the West Indies at Karachi. The teams are scheduled to play three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals in the southern port city beginning Dec. 13. Chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Hasan has been...
WORLD
omahanews.net

Ireland to tour West Indies for 3 ODIs, one-off T20I in January

St John's [Antigua], December 6 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced the match schedule for the Ireland Men's tour of the West Indies. Ireland will play three ODIs, to be followed by a one-off T20 International (T20I) at Sabina Park, Jamaica from January 8 to January 16. "We...
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Brathwaite Bats Deep to Keep West Indies Ahead

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite topscored with a patient half-century as he helped West Indies stay ahead of Sri Lanka with a three-run lead, leaving the match evenly poised on the third day’s play in the second Test in Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Celebrating his 29th birthday, Brathwaite made 72 as the...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Another England horror show start in Brisbane – day one of the Ashes series

England endured a dispiriting start to their 2021/22 Ashes campaign, slumping to an underpowered 147 all out as Australia’s pace attack ran riot in Brisbane Here the PA news agency rounds up the alarming day one events at The Gabba.History repeatingWhen Burns was skittled by the first ball of the series it was a dramatic and dreadful moment for England, but not an entirely unprecedented one. In fact, it was the second time they had kicked off an Ashes campaign with an immediate wicket – Stan Worthington caught behind off the bowling of Ernie McCormick in December on the same...
WORLD
The Independent

Rory Burns narrowly avoids second duck as England begin chase in Brisbane

Rory Burns came desperately close to a second duck of the match as England began the mammoth task of batting their way back into the first Ashes Test in Brisbane Australia were finally bowled out for 425 on the third morning, a handsome lead of 278, leaving all eyes on Burns following his leg stump dismissal off the very first ball of the series.He started England’s second innings at the non-striker’s end, an apparent admission of nerves given he has kicked off the innings in all but two of his previous 54 knocks in Test cricket but was soon...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rory Burns’ first-ball dismissal may trump Steve Harmison wide, says Pat Cummins

Australia captain Pat Cummins expects Rory Burns’ first-ball dismissal to go down in Ashes legend after England’s decision to bat first backfired horribly on day one of the first Test.England skipper Joe Root won the toss at the Gabba but passed up on the chance to set his seamers loose in ideal conditions, instead handing the overcast skies and green pitch over to the opposition.They proceeded to roll England for 147 in 50.1 overs, with Mitchell Starc setting a train wreck in motion when he yorked Burns with the opening delivery of the five-match series.For the last 15 years, Steve...
SPORTS
The Independent

Thomas Frank tips ‘fantastic’ Rico Henry for England selection

Thomas Frank is convinced Brentford defender Rico Henry is on England head coach Gareth Southgate’s radar.Henry, 24, was named in the PFA Championship team of the year last season and has started all 15 Premier League games after helping Brentford win promotion.Bees boss Frank said: “Rico has done fantastic so far in the Premier League. He had a little bit of a slow start, the first two to five games, but then I thought he really got up to pace.“He also had a little bit of a staggered pre-season, so he’s in a really good place. He’s developing every single...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England made to toil at The Gabba as Travis Head hits brilliant hundred

Travis Head crashed a free-spirited century as Australia assumed control of the first Ashes Test, aided and abetted by a costly no-ball from Ben Stokes and painful errors in the field.After being dismissed for 147 on the opening day at The Gabba, the tourists had little margin for error with the ball but flagged in the Brisbane heat on a draining second day that ended with Australia 196 ahead on 343 for seven.Old adversary Warner made 94 but had three let-offs along the way, clean bowled by an overstepping Stokes on 17, dropped by Rory Burns in the slips...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy